Your health targets don't have to be interrupted by snacking. It can help them if the proper decisions are made. 10 nutritious snacks will help you maintain your fitness level.
Fresh berries on top of Greek yoghurt, which is high in protein and probiotics, make a filling, low-calorie snack that aids in digestion and quells cravings for sweets.
Greek Yoghurt with Berries
Crunchy carrot sticks and hummus, which are high in fibre and good fats, help you feel fuller for longer and avoid overindulging during mealtimes.
Hummus with Carrot Sticks
Hard-boiled eggs are a portable, high-protein snack that aids in muscle repair and controls hunger without adding extra calories or carbohydrates.
Boiled Eggs
Apples with natural peanut butter are a delicious combination of sweet and savoury flavours that offer protein, fibre, and healthy fats. They are also excellent for controlling appetite and providing consistent energy.
Apple Slices with Peanut Butter
Plain air-popped popcorn is a guilt-free snack that fulfils your craving for crunch without adding extra fat because it is low in calories and high in fibre.
Air-Popped Popcorn
A tiny handful of mixed nuts provides a good ratio of fibre, protein, and healthy fats, making it ideal for reducing appetite in between meals.
Mixed Nuts (Unsalted)
Slices of cucumber combined with cottage cheese, which is low in fat and high in protein, make a satisfying and refreshing snack that can help with weight management.
Cottage Cheese with Cucumber
This custard, made with almond milk and chia seeds, is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, which can help boost metabolism and curb cravings.
Chia Pudding
Smashed avocado on top of light, crunchy rice cakes offers fibre and good fats to keep you feeling full and promote heart health.
Rice Cakes with Avocado
Roasted chickpeas are flavourful and crispy, and they are rich in fibre and plant-based protein, making them a great way to control calories and feel full.
Roasted Chickpeas
