10 easy-to-find signs of diabetes onset
Shivani Tiwari
Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that affects millions of people worldwide, here you can explore 10 easy-to-find signs of diabetes that everyone should be aware of.
Frequent Urination: A Classic symptom of diabetes, when your blood sugar levels rise, the kidneys are forced to filter out the excess sugar.
Increased Thirst: One of the earliest and most common signs of diabetes is increased thirst.
Unexplained Weight Loss: Unexpected weight loss is a common sign of diabetes, particularly in individuals with Type 1 diabetes.
Increased Hunger: Despite eating more than usual, people with diabetes may feel an increase in hunger.
Extreme Fatigue: Feeling fatigued, regardless of how much sleep you've had, can be a sign of diabetes.
Blurred Vision: High blood sugar levels can lead to fluid imbalances in the body, which can also affect the eyes.
Slow Healing of Cuts and Wounds: This happens because high blood sugar levels damage blood vessels, reducing circulation to various parts of the body.
Numbness or Tingling in Hands or Feet: Over time, high blood sugar can damage nerves, leading to a condition called diabetic neuropathy.
Recurrent Infections: People with diabetes are more prone to infections, particularly skin infections, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and yeast infections.
Darkened Skin: It is characterized by dark, velvety patches of skin, usually in areas such as the neck, armpits, and groin.
