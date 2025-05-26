In India, lifestyle, nutrition, and environmental factors are contributing to the rising problem of childhood obesity. The key is early awareness. These 10 causes contribute to childhood obesity in India.
A high consumption of processed meals, sugary snacks, and junk food results in poor nutrition and excess calorie intake, which directly contributes to childhood obesity.
Unhealthy Diet
Modern lifestyles frequently involve little time spent outside and little physical activity, which causes children to gain weight and become less fit overall.
Lack of Physical Activity
Long periods of time spent on phones, tablets, or TV reduce mobility, disrupt with sleep cycles, and promote mindless snacking, all of which raise the risk of obesity.
Excessive Screen Time
Due to shared unhealthy habits at home and genetic factors, children of overweight or obese parents are more likely to exhibit similar patterns.
Genetics and Family History
Children may eat comfort foods even when they're not hungry due to stress, anxiety, or boredom, which over time can result in needless weight gain.
Emotional Eating
Hormones that regulate hunger are impacted by inadequate or poor sleep, which frequently increases appetite and cravings, particularly for high-fat, sugary foods.
Lack of Sleep
Children who live in fast-paced cities are more likely to be sedentary, have limited access to play areas, and rely on fast food, all of which contribute to weight gain.
Urban Lifestyle
School canteens occasionally serve high-calorie, low-nutrient options, which encourage bad eating habits during critical developmental stages.
Poor School Meals
Children's food choices can be significantly influenced by targeted advertising of sugary cereals, soft drinks, and snacks, which frequently leads them to choose unhealthy options.
Marketing and Food Ads
Many families overfeed their children or serve them unbalanced meals deficient in vital nutrients because they are ignorant of the balanced dietary requirements for kids.
Lack of Nutritional Awareness
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.