10 cancer-fighting foods to add to your diet
Broccoli: This vegetable is a powerhouse of sulforaphane, a compound that prevents cancer stem cell growth.
Berries: Rich in anthocyanins, potent antioxidants that protect against cellular damage and inflammation.
Garlic: Contains sulfur compound that has demonstrated anti-cancer properties.
Turmeric: It contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound.
Spinach: Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin.
Tomatoes: A major source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that reduces the risk of prostate, lung, and stomach cancers.
Nuts are high in fat, fibre, and antioxidants, which aid in reducing inflammation and supporting heart health.
Green Tea: Contains catechins, antioxidants that have been shown to inhibit cancer cell growth and promote apoptosis.
Flaxseeds: Rich in lignans, compounds that have shown potential in inhibiting the growth of breast, prostate, and colon cancer cells.
Mushrooms: Mushrooms contain compounds that may enhance immune function and have anti-cancer properties.
