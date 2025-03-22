Mar 22, 2025, 09:59 PM IST

 Gout diet: 7 foods to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Shweta Singh

Beef, lamb, and pork are rich in purines, which break down into uric acid and can worsen gout.

Red Meat

Liver, kidneys, and brain have extremely high purine content, increasing uric acid levels significantly.

Organ Meats

Shellfish, sardines, anchovies, and tuna are purine-rich and can trigger uric acid buildup in joints.

Seafood

Beer and liquor slow down uric acid removal, leading to its accumulation in the bloodstream.

Alcohol

Sodas and fruit juices with high fructose levels boost uric acid production and inflammation.

Sugary Drinks

Packaged snacks and fast food contain additives that can worsen inflammation and uric acid levels.

Processed Foods

Full-fat milk, cheese, and cream may reduce uric acid excretion, increasing the risk of gout.

High-fat Dairy

