 Gout diet: 7 foods to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Mar 22, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
Beef, lamb, and pork are rich in purines, which break down into uric acid and can worsen gout.
Liver, kidneys, and brain have extremely high purine content, increasing uric acid levels significantly.
Shellfish, sardines, anchovies, and tuna are purine-rich and can trigger uric acid buildup in joints.
Beer and liquor slow down uric acid removal, leading to its accumulation in the bloodstream.
Sodas and fruit juices with high fructose levels boost uric acid production and inflammation.
Packaged snacks and fast food contain additives that can worsen inflammation and uric acid levels.
Full-fat milk, cheese, and cream may reduce uric acid excretion, increasing the risk of gout.