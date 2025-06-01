Jun 1, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
As of 2025, the global rankings for the "Most Handsome Men in the World" have been released, with notable figures from various entertainment industries making the list.
Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from BTS, has been crowned the "Most Handsome Man in the World" for 2025.
His striking visuals and unique style have captivated fans globally, earning him the top spot over renowned figures like Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, and Hrithik Roshan.
The Hollywood legend continues to reign in the entertainment industry, with his next big project being a Formula One-themed film, where he plays a former F1 driver.
The British heartthrob, known for his roles in "Twilight" and "The Batman," is currently gearing up for the release of his sci-fi thriller "Mickey 17."
Known for his association with Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, and Gap Inc., Noah Mills has also starred in projects like "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Sex and the City 2."
Often dubbed the "Greek God of Bollywood," Hrithik Roshan has been previously ranked as one of the most handsome men in the world.
He was recently seen in the Netflix docu-series "The Roshans."
These rankings highlight the global appeal of these celebrities and their influence across entertainment industries worldwide.