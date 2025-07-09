Jul 9, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
What makes Alia, Ranbir, and Raha’s bond so heartwarming? A closer look at their family connection
Shivani Tiwari
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in the same year, marking a new chapter in their life as a couple and parents.
Alia Bhatt is a Pisces. They are emotional, intuitive, and artistic. She brings warmth, creativity, and deep sensitivity to her family relationships.
Ranbir Kapoor is a Libra. They are balanced, charming, and peace-loving. He adds harmony, patience, and support to the family dynamic with ease.
Raha is a Scorpio. They are intense, strong-willed, and deeply loyal. Baby Raha may grow up with powerful emotions and strong family attachment.
Ranbir’s Libra traits help balance Alia’s emotional side and provide stability for their growing family together.
Pisces and Scorpios both understand each other well. Alia and Raha may share a deep emotional connection as mother and daughter.
Alia and Ranbir’s artistic nature makes for a creative household, inspiring little Raha’s imagination as she grows.
As a Scorpio, Raha may grow up protective and close to both parents, deeply valuing their love and guidance.
They create a balanced family with emotional, thoughtful, and strong bonds founded on love, creativity, and deep understanding.
