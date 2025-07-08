What keeps Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s bond so strong?
Shivani Tiwari
Janhvi Kapoor and his rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have never officially confirmed their relationship, but they often drop hints. Janhvi was once seen wearing a necklace with Shikhar's name, confirming they are indeed dating.
Here’s a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s zodiac compatibility to understand their relationship.
As a Pisces, Janhvi is intuitive and artistic, with a strong empathetic nature that fosters relationships and helps overcome challenges.
Shikhar Pahariya is an Aries, known for leadership, courage, and ambition, with energetic and confident traits.
Pisces' calm nature softens Aries’ fiery side, while Aries brings excitement and confidence to Pisces’ dreamy world.
Pisces helps Aries slow down and reflect, while Aries pushes Pisces to step out of their comfort zone, growing together.
Pisces avoids confrontation, while Aries is direct. Over time, they learn to communicate openly and resolve differences with care.
Aries loves adventure, Pisces loves fantasy. Together, they create memorable experiences that are both thrilling and meaningful.
Despite differences, they understand and grow together, forming a powerful, unbreakable connection rooted in love, respect, and balance.