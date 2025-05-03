What is WAVES 2025 summit? Know about its aim, significance, and more
Rishika Baranwal
WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025 is India's inaugural global summit dedicated to the media and entertainment industry, held from May 1-4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
The summit aims to position India as a global powerhouse in media and entertainment by fostering international collaborations, promoting cultural diplomacy, and addressing technological advancements like AI, VR, and blockchain.
WAVES 2025 hosts over 100 exhibitors and participants from more than 100 countries, including artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers, to build a global ecosystem of talent and creativity.
The summit focuses on the globalisation of media, the future of content creation, the role of AI and the metaverse in entertainment, and leveraging India's soft power through cinema and culture.
With a vision to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, WAVES 2025 is a strategic effort to showcase India's creative economy and technological advancements, aiming to make India a global hub for media and entertainment.
The summit featured Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar, along with South Indian superstar Allu Arjun, discussing the global potential of Indian cinema.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, emphasising that WAVES is 'not merely an acronym but a wave representing culture, creativity, and universal connectivity.'
Industry leaders discussed the future of media and entertainment, with Mukesh Ambani noting that India's media and entertainment industry, currently valued at $28 billion, has the potential to grow to over $100 billion in the next decade.
WAVES 2025 marks a significant step in establishing India as a global hub for media and entertainment, fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic growth in the creative sector.