Virat Kohli-Akaay to Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam: 7 adorable father-son duos who are too cute to handle
Rishika Baranwal
Bollywood is home to some of the cutest father-son bonds. These celebrity dads share a heartwarming relationship with their little ones, making them fan favorites. Let’s take a look at the most adorable pairs!
Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan: Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved star kids. His playful nature and stylish appearances with dad Saif Ali Khan always grab attention, making them a fan-favorite duo.
Virat Kohli-Akaay Kohli: Blessed with a baby boy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma named him Akaay. While the couple keeps their kids away from the limelight, fans are eager to see this adorable father-son bond in the future.
Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam Khan: AbRam Khan is the little superstar of the Khan family! Whether accompanying SRK to IPL matches or waving at fans, this father-son duo always wins hearts with their charm.
Ajay Devgn-Yug Devgn: Ajay Devgn and Yug share a close-knit bond. Yug is often spotted with his father, be it during workouts or casual outings, proving he is truly his father’s little champ.
Hardik Pandya-Agastya Pandya: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya share a special bond. From adorable Instagram moments to fun playtime videos, this duo is a perfect blend of cuteness and love.
Hrithik Roshan-Hrehaan and Hridhaan: Hrithik shares a strong and loving bond with his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The trio often goes on adventurous trips together, and the actor never misses a chance to gush about them.
Shahid Kapoor-Zain Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor’s little one, Zain, is often spotted with his dad, sharing playful and adorable moments. The actor ensures he spends ample time with his children despite his busy schedule.
These Bollywood fathers are not just superstars but also super dads. Their adorable bond with their sons melts hearts and sets major parenting goals.