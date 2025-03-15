Birthday girl Alia Bhatt's childhood pictures are too cute to be missed
Muskaan Gupta
These 7 hidden photos from Alia Bhatt's early years will transport you back in time. These rare images, which include candid family photos and adorable baby moments, provide a unique glimpse into the actress's early years!
An uncommon photo of baby Alia Bhatt smiling sweetly at the camera while snuggled up in a warm blanket.
Adorable Baby Alia
Childhood photo of Alia playing with her toys demonstrates her joy and innocence.
Toddler Alia’s Playtime
A sweet photo of young Alia with her parents, capturing a priceless family moment filled with love and warmth.
An uncommon photo of Alia in her school uniform that showcases her formative years prior to entering Bollywood.
School Days
An adorable picture of young Alia having fun at a festival while wearing traditional clothing and grinning broadly.
Festive Celebrations
A cute old photo of Alia and her sister Shaheen shows their close relationship and mischievous behaviour as kids.
Sibling Love
A happy birthday photo of Alia, surrounded by cake, balloons, and pure delight.