Unseen and adorable: Childhood pictures of Bollywood biggest stars

Stars before limelight here are some cute pictures of Bollywood biggest stars.
Shah Rukh Khan made his debut back in 1992 with Deewana and is now admired by fans across the world. Born in New Delhi on 2nd November 1965, he spent his childhood growing up in Rajendra Nagar.
Born on 18th July, 1982 in Jameshedpur, our Desi Girl aka Priyanka Chopra has well and truly turned into a global superstar. Here are some lovely throwback pictures of the actress that is now crossing milestones with her movies not only in Bollywood but also Hollywood.
Saif Ali Khan, the Chote Nawab of Bollywood, was born in Haryana in the royal family of Pataudis. Born on 16 August 1970, Saif looked nothing short of an adorable prince in his childhood. And after looking at this picture of him, you’d definitely agree.
Akshay Kumar born in Amritsar, Punjab on 9 September 1967 and was a son of an army officer. This also goes to explain the disciplined lifestyle he follows even today. Here’s a glimpse of how Akshay looked as a kid.
The king of quirk Ranveer Singh was born on 6 July 1985 and right from his childhood, he knew he wanted to see himself on the big screen. Take a look at what this Bollywood hottie looked like as a kid.
The darling diva of Bollywood Deepika Padukone was born in Denmark on 5 January 1986. Deepika Padukone had a very disciplined upbringing in her childhood years.
Son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor looked as charming as a kid as he does today. Born on 28 September 1982, we are sure this heartthrob of Bollywood melted hearts with his charm even as a baby.
Born in Ayodhya on 1 May 1988, Anushka Sharma relocated a lot through her childhood since her father was in the army. Who thought that this fauji kid would be an actress of this stature one day? Check this picture of baby Mrs. Kohli here.