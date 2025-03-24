Mar 24, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
There are tulips named after Aishwarya Rai in Netherlands, know why
Shivani Tiwari
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a renowned Indian actress and former Miss World 1994.
Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women globally, renowned for her breathtaking beauty.
As a tribute to Aishwarya Rai's beauty, the Netherlands government honoured her in a special way.
The Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands, the world's largest flower garden, is renowned for its breathtaking floral displays.
In 2005 the Keukenhof Gardens dedicated the tulips to Aishwarya Rai as a tribute to her widely admired beauty.
The tulip is a powerful symbol that represents beauty, elegance, and spring.
By dedicating a tulip variety in her name, the Netherlands conveyed a message of respect and admiration for Aishwarya Rai.
The best time to visit Keukenhof Gardens to witness the eternal beauty of Aishwarya tulips is mid-April and mid-May.
By naming a tulip after her, Aishwarya Rai's legacy is preserved in a unique and enduring way.
Next:
AI imagines Bollywood actors as Dragon Ball Z characters
Click To More..