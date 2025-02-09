Take inspiration from Tripti Dimri's beachwear looks for your next vacay! 

Feb 9, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Tripti Dimri's trip to Maldives was quite a success! Take a look at the pictures
1. A vibrant beachwear: The 'Qala' actress stunned in a vibrant beachwear.
2. Layering is the key: Tripti Dimri layered her pink body suit with a super stylish white long top.
3. Denims do the magic: The 'Animal' actress opted for denim jeans, pairing it with white cropped top and a long jacket. And the sunglasses are the icing on the cake!
4. The OG black dress: In one of the pictures, Tripti Dimri was seen wearing a glamourous black dress, flaunting her tattoo on the arm.
5. Florals: The 'Bulbul' actress looked fab in a floral dress, paired with minimal jewelry.
6. Printed trousers: The actress was also seen wearing comfy printed trousers, teamed up with a stunning black top.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.