Top 8 YouTubers reigning supreme online 

Feb 9, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
CarryMinati, Real name: Ajay Nagar CarryMinati is a very popular YouTuber who mostly post videos of roasting and commentary on viral trends. Subscribers: 45 million
Ashish Chanchlani He hails from Ulhasnagar whose content is always original based on humour. Subscribers: 30.6 million
Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines Bhuvan Bam was one of the first to start vines on YouTube. His original and humorous content quickly made fans. He was the first Indian YouTuber to hit 10 million subscribers. Subscribers: 28 million
Amit Bhadana Amit Bhadana, famous for his dubbing and prank videos, rose to fame with his comedic content in Hindi and Haryanvi, earning him widespread admiration across India. Subscribers: 24 million
Sandeep Maheshwari is a motivational speaker and businessman who guidance around subjects like personal growth has made million followers. Subscribers: 28.5 million
Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji Gaurav Chaudhary calls himself Technical Guruji and is one of India’s fastest-growing tech reviewers. He shared his knowledge for reviewing gadgets in Hindi due to which people from all walks of life watch his videos with interest. Subscribers: 23.6 million
Before Hrithik, SRK was considered for the film. When the actor showed his disinterest, Rakesh Roshan's team recommended him cast a fresh face, his son in the film
Samay Raina gained fame for his humorous chess commentary during the COVID-19 pandemic and went on to win Comicstaan Season 2. In 2024, he premiered an unscripted reality show. Subscribers: 7.1 million
Slumdog Millionaire (2009)
Director Danny Boyle wanted Khan to play the role of KBC's host, but he rejected and Anil Kapoor replaced him