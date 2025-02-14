Feb 14, 2025, 09:55 AM IST

Top 8 celebrity-inspired red saree look for this Valentine's Day

Monica Singh

Here is a collection of one of the most gorgeous celebrities inspired red saree look for this valentine.

Janhvi Kapoor had sported a stunning red saree by Torani a few months ago. The embellished red saree was paired with a stunning, full-sleeved green blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Deepika stunne in this gorgeous Banarasi silk saree by Sabyasachi

Deepika Padoukone 

Shilpa donned a classic red plain saree with beads and teamed up it with a blouse having tribal undertones.

Shilpa Shetty 

Vidya donned in a stuning red woven silk saree from the house of Ralsin Ethnics.

Vidya Balan

Kareena looked regal in this plain red chiffon saree.

Kareena Kapoor 

Kajol rocked a saree by Anita Dongre which featured gotta patti, dori, pearls, zardosi and sequins

Kajol 

Katrina Kaif stuned in the Harisha saree from Anita Dongre's saree collection. 

Katrina Kaif

Sonakshi opted for a ruffled red saree, the perfect pick for a modern woman.

Sonakshi Sinha 

