Feb 14, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Here is a collection of one of the most gorgeous celebrities inspired red saree look for this valentine.
Janhvi Kapoor had sported a stunning red saree by Torani a few months ago. The embellished red saree was paired with a stunning, full-sleeved green blouse
Deepika stunne in this gorgeous Banarasi silk saree by Sabyasachi
Shilpa donned a classic red plain saree with beads and teamed up it with a blouse having tribal undertones.
Vidya donned in a stuning red woven silk saree from the house of Ralsin Ethnics.
Kareena looked regal in this plain red chiffon saree.
Kajol rocked a saree by Anita Dongre which featured gotta patti, dori, pearls, zardosi and sequins
Katrina Kaif stuned in the Harisha saree from Anita Dongre's saree collection.
Sonakshi opted for a ruffled red saree, the perfect pick for a modern woman.