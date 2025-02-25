The price of lost love: 9 celebrity divorces that cost a fortune

Feb 25, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
From Hardik Pandya to Aamir Khan here are 8 most expensive divorces of Indian celebrities that cost a fortune.
Indian cricketer Shikar Dhawan got into a complex property dispute with his wife, Ayesha Mukherjee. Ayesha, who remained estranged in Australia for most of the marriage, demanded a significant share of Shikhar’s properties in India and Australia as divorce settlement. Despite their minimal living arrangements, Shikhar’s lawyer revealed that he paid Ayesha a total of Rs 13 crore during the 8 years of their marriage.
Indian ennis star of India, Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik in a fairytale wedding in 2010. However, their love story met its unfortunate end when their official separation was announced in early 2024. According to reports, the divorce was settled at INR 15 crore from Shoaib.
Indian actor turned producer Aamir's first marriage to Reena Dutta had cost him a whopping Rs 50 crores in divorce settlements when they officially parted ways in 2002.
Speaking of childhood sweethearts who ended on a bitter note, the next on the list is Aditya Chopra, a film producer and the head of Yash Raj Films. Their separation in 2009 was marred by controversies surrounding and a bitter legal battle. After lengthy legal proceedings, the couple reportedly settled on a hefty price of Rs 50 crore!
When Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Telugu actor, Naga Chaitanya in 2021, it sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry. The couple formally separated in 2022 and remained respectful of each other’s privacy. Some reports suggest that Samantha refused the alimony amount of Rs 200 crore and opted for equitable asset distribution
While the exact terms of their divorce settlement remain private, there have been speculations that Natasa had sought 70% of Hardik's assets. Considering Hardik’s estimated wealth of Rs 165 crore, the divorce settlement could be one of the most expensive in Indian celebrity history.
Punjabi singer and rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh married his long-term partner, Shalini Talwar in 2011. After nearly 13 years of marriage, the couple formally separated in November 2023, following a lengthy legal battle. Shalini had accused Honey Singh of domestic violence and reportedly demanded alimony worth Rs 20 crore. Later, she withdrew the allegations and settled on Rs 1 crore for the divorce.
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's divorce came as a shock to the entire nation. But when they parted ways, there were a lot of murmurs doing rounds, while some stated Sussanne was cheated on as Hrithik's linkup rumours were all over the place. After their divorce, it was reported that Sussanne had an outrageous demand of Rs 400 crore as alimony. However, Hrithik denied the same, but it was reported that Hrithik paid her Rs 380 crore.
