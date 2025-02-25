The price of lost love: 9 celebrity divorces that cost a fortune

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's divorce came as a shock to the entire nation. But when they parted ways, there were a lot of murmurs doing rounds, while some stated Sussanne was cheated on as Hrithik's linkup rumours were all over the place. After their divorce, it was reported that Sussanne had an outrageous demand of Rs 400 crore as alimony. However, Hrithik denied the same, but it was reported that Hrithik paid her Rs 380 crore.