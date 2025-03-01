10 times Shweta Tiwari burned the internet with her photos in saree 

Mar 1, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Shweta Tiwari was born on October 4, 1980, in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
One of the highest-paid television actresses, Shweta Tiwari gained widespread recognition for her role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
In 2010, she participated in Bigg Boss 4 and won the show, becoming the first female winner of the series
Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, and they have a daughter, Palak Tiwari, who was born on October 8, 2000.
After nine years of marriage, Tiwari filed for divorce in 2007.
Shweta Tiwari married actor Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013, after dating for three years.
On November 27, 2016, Tiwari gave birth to their son, Reyansh Kohli. Reports of problems in their marriage first surfaced in 2017.
Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli separated in 2019.
Her character, Prerna Sharma, is recognized as one of the strongest female characters on television.