Aug 14, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

Sunidhi Chauhan Birthday: 8 unforgettable songs that define her voice

Rishika Baranwal

On her birthday, we rewind to eight chart-defining tracks that show why Sunidhi Chauhan remains Bollywood’s most electric voice, equal parts power, texture, and unstoppable groove.

Dhoom Machale: A franchise-maker and concert staple; Sunidhi Chauhan's punchy hook turned this into an enduring Bollywood anthem.

Crazy Kiya Re: Glossy, high-octane pop with signature ad-libs, Sunidhi Chauhan drives the energy from first beat to last.

Beedi Jalaile: Rustic, earthy and irresistibly hooky; a folk-rock sizzler powered by Sunidhi’s gritty attack.

Sheila Ki Jawani: A cultural moment and an award-winner for Sunidhi, proving big vocals can own the dance floor.

Aaja Nachle: The title track that blends classical flair with pop polish, showcasing Chauhan's agility and control.

Udi: Airy, haunting and melodic; Sunidhi Chauhan shifts gears into gentle, floating phrasing without losing presence.

Bhage Re Mann: An introspective, lilting gem that highlights her emotive texture beyond dance bangers.

Kamli: Slick, modern club energy with precision runs and attitude to spare, pure stadium fuel.

