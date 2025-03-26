Mar 26, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
5 things you need to know about Shruthi Narayanan, whose private video has leaked online
Aman Wadhwa
Shruthi Narayanan has been grabbing headlines after her private 'casting couch' video has leaked online
Shruthi Narayanan is a 24-year-old Tamil actress
She plays supporting role in the popular Tamil TV serial Siragadikka Aasai on Star Vijay
Shruthi is quite active on Instagram, where she has 40,000 followers
Shruthi has made her Instagram account private after the shocking incident
Shruthi also makes her living through paid collaborations and shoots on Instagram
Next:
AI imagines Bollywood actors as Dragon Ball Z characters
Click To More..