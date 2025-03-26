Mar 26, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

5 things you need to know about Shruthi Narayanan, whose private video has leaked online

Aman Wadhwa

Shruthi Narayanan has been grabbing headlines after her private 'casting couch' video has leaked online

Shruthi Narayanan is a 24-year-old Tamil actress

She plays supporting role in the popular Tamil TV serial Siragadikka Aasai on Star Vijay

Shruthi is quite active on Instagram, where she has 40,000 followers

Shruthi has made her Instagram account private after the shocking incident 

Shruthi also makes her living through paid collaborations and shoots on Instagram

