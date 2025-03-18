Sharmila Tagore to Saira Banu: Bollywood's 70s heroines' journey through time
Muskaan Gupta
From Sharmila Tagore to Saira Banu, Bollywood's top women of the 1970s characterised a time of class and excellence. Their allure endures even after decades. These 7 legendary Bollywood actresses from the 1970s are listed here.
Mumtaz, a well-known Bollywood actress from the 1970s, made her screen debut in Stree (1961) and last worked in Aandhiyan (1990).
Mumtaz
Known for her grace, Sharmila Tagore made her film debut in Apur Sansar in 1959 and was last seen in Gulmohar in 2023.
Sharmila Tagore
The renowned Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman made her screen debut in Rojulu Marayi in 1955 and was seen most recently in Skater Girl in 2021.
Waheeda Rehman
A well-known Bollywood actress from the 1960s and 1970s, Asha Parekh made her film debut in 1959 with Dil Deke Dekho and she was last seen in Sarkar Raj (2008).
Asha Parekh
With her debut in Awara (1951) and her last appearance in Heroine (2012), Helen, Bollywood's dancing queen is a legend for a reason.
Helen
The renowned Bollywood actress Saira Banu made her screen debut in Junglee (1961) and she last appeared in Faisla (1988).
Saira Banu
With her debut in Chhabili (1960) and her most recent appearance in Shonar Pahar (2018), Tanuja, a gifted Bollywood actress, demonstrates her timeless appeal.
Tanuja
Yesteryear actress Babita, mother of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, made her debut in 1966 with Dus Lakh and retired in 1973 with Sone Ke Haath.