Shahid Kapoor turns 44: How actor shed his chocolate boy image for intense roles

Feb 25, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 44th birthday today. From his early days as the quintessential "chocolate boy" to his transformation into the intense, rebellious Kabir Singh, Shahid has constantly redefined his on-screen persona.
As he continues to captivate audiences with his diverse roles, let’s take a journey through his career and revisit the key moments that shaped his rise in the industry.
Shahid's debut film, 'Ishq Vishk', which released in 2023, marked the beginning of his chocolate boy era. His charming performance as Rajiv Mathur earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
Shahid took on a more traditional, family-oriented role in 'Vivah' where he portrayed Prem, a man ready for a simple, pure love story. The film’s massive success cemented his status as one of Bollywood's most loved romantic heroes.
'Jab We Met', released in 2007, was the film that showcased Shahid's versatility. This film marked a turning point in his career, as he started experimenting with different roles and moving away from his established image of the lovable hero.
With 2009-release Kaminey, Shahid completely shook off his romantic-comedy image. Playing the dual role of two twin brothers, one of whom has a speech impediment and the other a shady past, Shahid’s gritty, raw performance was a revelation.
In 'Haider', directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid portrayed the titular character, a modern-day 'Hamlet', navigating the complexities of love, betrayal, and revenge. The film earned him widespread critical acclaim and several awards, proving that Shahid was no longer just the chocolate boy—he was an actor capable of pulling off Shakespearean tragedy with finesse.
In 2016 with Udta Punjab, Shahid completely broke away from his charming image. His portrayal of a rockstar struggling with addiction was intense, raw, and haunting. His performance earned him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.
With Deva, Shahid Kapoor steps into the role of a fierce and enigmatic cop, showcasing his action-packed avatar like never before.
Image source: Instagram/ Shahid Kapoor
In 2019 Kabir Singh, Shahid's transformation reached its peak. The film was a massive commercial success, and Shahid’s performance was widely praised for its intensity and depth. Kabir Singh marked a new chapter in his career.