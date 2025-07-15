Jul 15, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Sawan 2025: Move beyond Tip Tip Barsa Paani, this rainy season groove on these sizzling songs
Muskaan Gupta
As devotion peaks and the monsoon pours, Sawan songs, with their soulful vibes, take over playlists. These seven well-known Sawan songs will inspire you to brave the rain.
The romantic melody by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev evokes monsoon love with calming vocals and images that make you want to feel every drop of rain.
Baarish Ban Jaana 2021
This captivating song by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben transforms a rainy evening into a romantic getaway by fusing passion and nostalgia.
Barsaat Aa Gayi 2023
The popular song by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati, which has become a monsoon anthem for many, masterfully conveys romance and longing during rainy moments.
Baarish 2020 (Half Girlfriend)
A timeless romantic classic for the monsoon season, Arijit Singh's ethereally lovely vocals meld with the sound of rain.
Sawan Aaya Hai 2020 (Creature 3D)
With its fiery beats and unstoppable energy, Mika Singh's classic was transformed into a monsoon party anthem that is impossible to avoid dancing to.
Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag 2020 (Remix)
Perfect for Sawan days, this tender and heartfelt love song evokes the warmth of companionship and the freshness of rain.
Tum Se 2023 (Tara Vs Bilal)
This amazing song is a must-listen to whenever it starts to rain because of Shraddha Kapoor's rain dance and Monali Thakur's lively vocals.
Cham Cham 2016 (Baaghi)
