Saiyaara to Nikita Roy: Theatrical releases you can’t miss this Friday
Rishika Baranwal
Saiyaara
The romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, stars debutant Ahaan Panday opposite Aneet Padda. Scheduled to release on July 18, the film promises an intense love story that 'will break your heart and heal it too.'
Ahaan, from the Panday acting family, portrays an aspiring singer whose chemistry with Aneet echoes iconic romantic dramas. The trailer evokes vibes similar to Aashiqui, though Mohit Suri confirmed this is an original take.
Nikita Roy
Nikita Roy marks Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut, featuring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. Set to hit theaters on July 18, this supernatural thriller also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar.
The film follows a sharp-minded investigator (Sonakshi Sinha) who confronts inexplicable supernatural events, testing her logical worldview. Early buzz from trailer drops has stirred significant anticipation.
Tanvi The Great
Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great, starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt alongside Iain Glen and Boman Irani, also opens on July 18. Adapted from the Cannes world market selection, the film explores courage and determination.
Dramatic and emotional, the story centers on 21‑year‑old Tanvi, an autistic woman who embarks on a journey to fulfill her late father’s dream of saluting the Indian flag at Siachen, a testament to grit and inspiration.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The latest slasher sequel, I Know What You Did Last Summer, brings back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., along with a new cast led by Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders. It hits theaters on July 18.
Set 27 years after the original, the film revolves around a stalker who knows the protagonists’ deadly secret. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, this reboot promises nostalgia and fresh tension.