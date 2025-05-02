May 2, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Remembering Nirmal Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's mother's memorable moments with the Kapoor family
Rishika Baranwal
Nirmal Kapoor, mother to Anil, Boney, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor, passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 90.
She breathed her last at 5:45 PM at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to age-related issues.
In September 2024, the Kapoor family celebrated Nirmal's 90th birthday.
Married to renowned producer Surinder Kapoor, Nirmal was the matriarch of a family deeply rooted in Indian cinema.
Her grandchildren include Sonam, Rhea, Harsh Vardhan, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya, Anshula, and Mohit Marwah.
Family and friends gathered to pay their respects to the cherished matriarch.
