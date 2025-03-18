Mar 18, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who is taller?
Rashmika Mandanna is a talented Indian actress. She's known for her work in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, earning her the title 'Pan-India Actress'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a renowned Indian actress. She predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. She is a popular and influential figure in South Indian cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna is indeed one of South India's highest-paid actresses and was featured in Forbes India's 2024 '30 Under 30' list.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a leading actress in South India, ranking among the highest-paid talents in the region.
Rashmika's expressive performances and ability to portray complex emotions have earned her several awards and nominations.
Samantha's ability to convey complex emotions and her dedication to each character have earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.
Rashmika Mandanna is reported to be around 5′ 3″ (1.61m) tall.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reported to be around 5′ 2″ (1.58 m) tall.
Therefore, Rashmika Mandanna, is slightly taller than Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
