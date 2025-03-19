Rasha Thadani to Wamiqa Gabbi: Actresses who made their debut as teenagers
Rishika Baranwal
Many Bollywood actresses started their journey as teenagers, proving their talent at a young age. Here’s a look at their debut films.
Alia Bhatt: Alia made her Bollywood debut at 19 with Student of the Year in 2012. Her role as Shanaya earned her instant fame, and she soon proved her acting skills with powerful performances in later films.
Rasha Thadani: Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon made her debut in 2025 with Azaad as a teenager. With her star-studded lineage and fresh charm, she is one of the most anticipated newcomers in Bollywood.
Wamiqa Gabbi: Wamiqa entered films as a teenager with Jab We Met in 2007, playing a small role. Over the years, she transitioned into lead roles, becoming a well-known name in Hindi and regional cinema.
Sanjana Sanghi: Sanjana made her Bollywood debut at just 14 in Rockstar in 2011, where she played a supporting role. She later gained recognition as the lead in Dil Bechara in 2020, proving her acting skills.
Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut stepped into Bollywood at 19 with Gangster in 2006. Her intense performance won her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, paving the way for a stellar career.
Karisma Kapoor: Karisma made history as one of Bollywood’s youngest heroines, debuting at just 17 with Prem Qaidi in 1991. She later became one of the biggest stars of the 90s.
Zaira Wasim: The former actress debuted at 16 in Dangal in 2016, where she played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat. Her performance earned her a National Award, making her a rising star.
Bollywood has seen many young actresses prove their talent early in their careers. From mainstream hits to indie successes, these stars have carved their own paths in the industry.