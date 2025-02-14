Rajinikanth, Latha, Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil: Real-life love stories of Tamil cinema stars
Shivani Tiwari
Rajinikanth and Latha: The 'Superstar' of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth, fell in love with Latha Rangachari, a college student, after she interviewed him for her college magazine. They got married in 1981 and have two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya.
Bhagyaraj and Poornima: Bhagyaraj, a successful director and actor, married Poornima Jayaram, a popular actress. Their love story is a classic example of reel-life romance turning into real-life love.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar: Mahesh Babu, a renowned actor in Telugu cinema, fell in love with Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, while shooting their film Vamsi. Their love story blends two different cultures and backgrounds.
Vijay and Sangeetha: Vijay, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, married Sangeetha Sornalingam, a fan. They have two children, their love story is a proof that love can happen between a star and a fan.
Ajith Kumar and Shalini: Ajith Kumar, a stylish and versatile actor, fell in love with Shalini, a popular actress, during the shooting of their film 'Amarkalam'.
Suriya Shivakumar and Jyothika: Suriya Shivakumar, a talented actor, married Jyothika, a charming actress. Their love story is a perfect example of how on-screen chemistry can translate into off-screen romance.
Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi: Sivakarthikeyan, a star in Tamil cinema, married Aarthi, his childhood sweetheart. Their love story is a sweet and simple tale of two people who grew up together and fell in love.
Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian: Ashok Selvan, a promising actor, married Keerthi Pandian, an actress and daughter of actor-producer Arun Pandian, after being friends for a long time.
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil: Keerthy Suresh, a National Award-winning actress, recently married to her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil.