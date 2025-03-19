Mar 19, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Kiara Advani vs Radhika Merchant: Who wears saree better?
Shivani Tiwari
Radhika Merchant is often seen wearing traditional and intricately designed sarees, particularly at cultural and family events.
Kiara Advani, as a Bollywood actress, often experiments with contemporary saree styles.
She is known for her ability to blend traditional elements with modern trends.
Radhika has been seen wearing many beautiful sarees at the pre-wedding events of her and Anant Ambani.
Radhika's jewellery choices often complement the traditional aesthetic of her sarees.
Kiara Advani's style is marked by modern contemporary jewellery and makeup, giving her a sleek, modern appearance.
Kiara Advani's profession demands versatility, and she showcases a wide range of saree styles.
Radhika Merchant's style is more consistent, emphasizing traditional grace.
Both women wear sarees beautifully, but their styles differ significantly.
Next:
Rasha Thadani to Wamiqa Gabbi: Actresses who made their debut as teenagers
Click To More..