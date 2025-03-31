From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: How much do celebrities charge for a single Instagram post?
Muskaan Gupta
Bollywood stars earn enormous sums of money from social media as well as from films. They tag their Instagram photos with high prices. These 7 Bollywood stars charge the most for a single Instagram post.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
With roughly 77 million followers, Alia reportedly charges between ₹1.5 and ₹2 crore for each sponsored post.
Alia Bhatt
With roughly 74 million followers, Deepika charges between ₹1 and ₹2 crore for each sponsored post.
Deepika Padukone
According to reports, Katrina, who has 73 million followers, charges ₹1 crore for each sponsored post.
Katrina Kaif
Shraddha has more than 80 million followers and charges about ₹1.5 crore for each sponsored post.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shah Rukh reportedly charges between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore per sponsored post, despite having a relatively small following of 22 million.
Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh has about 14 million followers and charges between ₹40 and ₹50 lakh for each sponsored post.
Amitabh Bachchan
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports