Mar 31, 2025, 07:02 AM IST

From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: How much do celebrities charge for a single Instagram post?

Muskaan Gupta

Bollywood stars earn enormous sums of money from social media as well as from films. They tag their Instagram photos with high prices. These 7 Bollywood stars charge the most for a single Instagram post.

Bollywood stars earn enormous sums of money from social media as well as from films. They tag their Instagram photos with high prices. These 7 Bollywood stars charge the most for a single Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

With roughly 77 million followers, Alia reportedly charges between ₹1.5 and ₹2 crore for each sponsored post. 

Alia Bhatt

With roughly 74 million followers, Deepika charges between ₹1 and ₹2 crore for each sponsored post. 

Deepika Padukone

According to reports, Katrina, who has 73 million followers, charges ₹1 crore for each sponsored post. 

Katrina Kaif

Shraddha has more than 80 million followers and charges about ₹1.5 crore for each sponsored post.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shah Rukh reportedly charges between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore per sponsored post, despite having a relatively small following of 22 million. 

Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh has about 14 million followers and charges between ₹40 and ₹50 lakh for each sponsored post. 

Amitabh Bachchan

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

Next: 8 most-awaited OTT releases in April 2025