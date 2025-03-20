Pratik Gandhi’s top 7 movies and series you shouldn’t miss
Muskaan Gupta
Pratik Gandhi's outstanding performances in films and web series have enthralled viewers and demonstrated his talent and adaptability. Both fans and critics are still impressed by his work. These are the top 7 Pratik Gandhi movies and series that you shouldn't miss.
Pratik Gandhi plays stockbroker Harshad Mehta in this compelling biographical series. It is available on SonyLIV.
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Pratik and Yami Gautam Dhar co-star in this romantic action-comedy. On February 14, 2025, the movie was made available on Netflix.
Dhoom Dhaam
Three friends embark on an adventurous journey to Goa in this comedy-drama. accessible on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
Madgaon Express
Gandhi portrays the protagonist's best friend in this comedy-drama, which explores friendship and relationships. accessible via Amazon Prime Video
Mitron
Gandhi illustrates the difficulties of entrepreneurship by playing a business partner who is trying to launch a startup. using Amazon Prime Video for streaming.
Dhunki
Gandhi plays a villain in this romantic drama in his Bollywood debut. accessible via Amazon Prime Video.
Loveyatri
Gandhi plays a significant part in this crime thriller series, which is based on Vikas Swarup's book "Six Suspects." Disney+ Hotstar is the streaming service.