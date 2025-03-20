Mar 20, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Pratik Gandhi’s top 7 movies and series you shouldn’t miss

Muskaan Gupta

Pratik Gandhi's outstanding performances in films and web series have enthralled viewers and demonstrated his talent and adaptability. Both fans and critics are still impressed by his work. These are the top 7 Pratik Gandhi movies and series that you shouldn't miss.

Pratik Gandhi plays stockbroker Harshad Mehta in this compelling biographical series. It is available on SonyLIV.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Pratik and Yami Gautam Dhar co-star in this romantic action-comedy. On February 14, 2025, the movie was made available on Netflix.

Dhoom Dhaam

Three friends embark on an adventurous journey to Goa in this comedy-drama. accessible on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Madgaon Express

Gandhi portrays the protagonist's best friend in this comedy-drama, which explores friendship and relationships. accessible via Amazon Prime Video

Mitron

Gandhi illustrates the difficulties of entrepreneurship by playing a business partner who is trying to launch a startup. using Amazon Prime Video for streaming. 

Dhunki

Gandhi plays a villain in this romantic drama in his Bollywood debut. accessible via Amazon Prime Video.

Loveyatri

Gandhi plays a significant part in this crime thriller series, which is based on Vikas Swarup's book "Six Suspects." Disney+ Hotstar is the streaming service.

The Great Indian Murder 

