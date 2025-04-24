Popes before Pope Francis: A look at Catholic Church's rich history

Apr 24, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
According to tradition, St. Peter was the first pope and served about 34 years. While this is not officially verified, he is considered the rock of the Church.
Pope St. Peter – (Tradition)
Alexander III had one of the longest medieval papacies. He stood up to Emperor Frederick Barbarossa and supported the idea of Church independence from political power.
Pope Alexander III – (1159–1181)
Pius VII led the Church during the time of Napoleon. He was imprisoned but remained firm in defending the Church's independence.
Pope Pius VII – (1800–1823)
Pius IX holds the official record for the longest papal reign. He served for 32 years and led the Church through major changes, including the declaration of papal infallibility and the loss of Papal States.
Pope Pius IX – (1846–1878)
Leo XIII served for 25 years and is known for his writings on social justice and workers’ rights, especially through his famous Rerum Novarum encyclical.
Pope Leo XIII – (1878–1903)
John Paul II, the first Polish pope, served for 26 years. He was loved worldwide for his strong faith, travels, and role in ending communism in Eastern Europe.
Pope John Paul II – (1978–2005)
Pope Francis, the first Latin American and Jesuit pope, passed away in 2025. He led the Church with humility and love, championing the poor and environment.
Pope Francis – (2013–2025)
These popes shaped the history of the Catholic Church through long years of service. Their leadership, teachings, and devotion continue to inspire millions around the world.
Papal legacy lives on