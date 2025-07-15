Jul 15, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Parents-to-be Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa: What makes their family ties so strong
Shivani Tiwari
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, a Bollywood couple, got married in 2021 after dating for 11 years. They are now expecting their first child.
Rajkummar Rao is a Virgo, and Patralekhaa is a Pisces. What makes their relationship strong? Let's find out.
Rajkummar’s Virgo nature brings stability, loyalty, and dedication; these traits form a strong foundation for lasting relationships.
Patralekhaaaa, a Pisces, is compassionate and emotionally deep, adding warmth and empathy to their bond.
Together, they balance each other. Virgo offers practicality and protection, and Pisces provides emotional support and spiritual depth.
As parents-to-be, their strengths align; Rajkummar brings reliability, and Patralekhaa nurtures with emotional insight.
Their shared values and emotional connection create a peaceful home rooted in trust, love, and mutual understanding.
They both value deep, meaningful bonds with family, making strong emotional ties central to their relationship.
Their enduring love is a perfect blend. Analytical Virgo and dreamy Pisces in harmony, ready for parenthood together.
Next:
Saiyaara to Nikita Roy: Theatrical releases you can’t miss this Friday
Click To More..