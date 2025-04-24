Apr 24, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Inspired by real events, Avrodh on SonyLIV is based upon 2016 Uri surgical strikes. With a stellar cast and a patriotic pulse, it brings to life one of India's most talked-about military operations.
Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020)
Available on Amazon Prime, Tahaan is a touching story about a young boy from Kashmir and his donkey. It shows how even in difficult times, children can be strong and full of hope.
Tahaan (2008)
A Hindi adaptation of Israel's Fauda, Tanaav dives deep into the rising conflict in Kashmir. It is available on SonyLIV.
Tanaav (2022)
Kaafir is based upon a women named Kainaz Akhtar who is from POK unjustly imprisoned in India. With her child born behind bars, her fate changes when journalist Vedant Rathod takes up her case. It is available on ZEE5.
Kaafir (2019)
This ZEE5 documentary by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri offers a deeper, fact-based look into the complex history of Kashmir, complementing his earlier film The Kashmir Files with real accounts and archival footage.
The Kashmir Files: Unreported
Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man features Srikant Tiwari, a spy balancing national duty and family life. Set partly in Kashmir, it adds a layer of political intrigue to the story.
The Family Man – Season 1 (2019)
Explore the heart of Kashmir through these compelling Indian web series and films that capture its beauty, struggles, and untold human stories.
Stories from Kashmir
These narratives don’t just entertain but also inform, provoke thought, and bring attention to the complexities of life in Kashmir.
Why these stories matter?