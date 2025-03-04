Padmaavat's Alauddin Khilji to Sholay's Gabbar Singh: 7 unforgettable Bollywood villains
Rishika Baranwal
Bollywood’s most iconic villains have left a lasting impact with their unforgettable performances. From ruthless gangsters to cunning masterminds, these antagonists added depth to cinema. Here are seven legendary villains who redefined on-screen evil.
Gabbar Singh – Sholay: 'Kitne aadmi the?', these four legendary words cemented Amjad Khan’s Gabbar Singh as Bollywood’s ultimate villain. Brutal, merciless, and unforgettable, his legacy remains deeply ingrained in Indian cinema.
Akram – Superboys of Malegaon: 'Mujhe gandagi bahut pasand hai, I love kachra.', with this peculiar yet compelling dialogue, Anuj Singh Duhan’s Akram has secured his place among Bollywood’s most distinctive villains.
Alauddin Khilji – Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh’s chilling performance as Alauddin Khilji brought a new dimension to Bollywood villains. His fierce intensity and relentless ambition made him one of the most formidable antagonists in recent times.
Mogambo – Mr. India: 'Mogambo khush hua!', Amrish Puri’s Mogambo added a dramatic edge to villainy. With his powerful presence and devious plans, he remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic antagonists.
Crime Master Gogo – Andaz Apna Apna: 'Aaya hoon, kuch toh leke jaaunga!', Shakti Kapoor’s Crime Master Gogo blended comedy with villainy. His quirky persona and memorable one-liners turned him into a cult classic character.
Uday & Majnu Bhai – Welcome: Nana Patekar as Uday Shetty and Anil Kapoor as Majnu Bhai added a hilarious spin to gangster life. Their blend of menace and cluelessness made these quirky dons unforgettable Bollywood icons.
Kancha Cheena – Sanjay Dutt’s Kancha Cheena in Agneepath was both chilling and mesmerising. His bald look and ruthless tactics made him a daunting antagonist. Kancha’s fierce rivalry with Vijay Deenanath Chauhan brought intense drama to the film.
Bollywood’s iconic villains have left a lasting mark with their unforgettable performances. Their menace, charm, and legendary dialogues continue to make them cinematic legends.