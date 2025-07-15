Jul 15, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Here’s a peek at eight highly anticipated Korean dramas premiering in August 2025, stories that promise to sweep you into diverse worlds, from heartfelt healing tales and legal dramas to family sagas and supernatural epics, each one offering its unique flavour for every K‑drama enthusiast.
A respected doctor leads a secret life, secretly helping critically ill patients unconventionally. Tension, moral dilemmas, and compassion collide.
A mid‑life drama about longtime friends in their 40s who re‑encounter each other as illness brings old wounds and hopes into focus. An emotional look at memory, friendship, and mortality.
A former pop star turned travel writer rediscovers life’s beauty by helping others weave meaningful experiences across scenic trails.
A bright-eyed rookie lawyer joins a top law firm and learns the ropes, balancing justice, ambition, and personal growth alongside a brilliant partner.
Moving to the countryside with her daughter, a single mom rebuilds life, finds community, and learns love and purpose through everyday charm.
A multigenerational family reconnects across generations, navigating old wounds and simple joys with warmth, humor, and heart.
Twelve fallen angels return to defend humanity from dark forces. With intense combat and rich mythology, this is a supernatural spectacle.
A chef accidentally travels back in time into a royal culinary world, blending romance, political intrigue, and mouthwatering court cuisine.