Jul 8, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
OTT releases in July 2025: From Aap Jaisa Koi to Special Ops Season 2
Shivani Tiwari
Brick (July 10) – Netflix When a mysterious brick wall suddenly surrounds their apartment building, Tim and Olivia must team up with their cautious neighbours to escape alive.
Too Much (July 10) – Netflix A romantic drama about cross-cultural love, long-distance challenges, and emotional healing.
Aap Jaisa Koi (July 11) – Zee5 A modern love story challenging norms with drama, music, and romance.
Foundation Season 3 (July 11) – Apple TV+ Galactic empires clash, destinies unfold, and science battles fate in this epic saga.
Four Years Later (July 11) – Netflix Two ex-lovers reunite at a college reunion, facing unresolved emotions and second chances.
Madea’s Destination Wedding (July 11) – Prime Video Family chaos erupts at a wedding as Madea brings her hilarious wisdom and drama.
Narivetta (July 11) – SonyLIV A fierce Malayalam thriller where a woman fights injustice with courage and power. Gripping and bold.
Paul and Paulette Take a Bath (July 11) – MUBI A young American in Paris meets a girl who has a morbid curiosity about the darker aspects of the city's history.
Special Ops Season 2 (July 11) – Disney+ Hotstar Spymaster Himmat Singh returns for another explosive mission. It is action-packed and intense.
Next:
What keeps Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s bond so strong?
Click To More..