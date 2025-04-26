Not only Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, these Bollywood actors have also lent voice to iconic characters
Rishika Baranwal
The Chhaava actor has lent his voice to narrate Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, which is currently playing in theatres.
Vicky Kaushal: Kesari Chapter 2
The superstar has lent his voice to several blockbusters, including Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977), Lagaan (2001), Parineeta (2005), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Krrish 3 (2013).
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood's badshah has narrated films such as Devdas (2002), Silsiilay (2007), Kismat Konnection (2008), Shaurya (2008), Mufasa (2024), and Disney's The Incredibles (2004).
Shah Rukh Khan
Did you know Aamir also narrated his own films, including Rang De Basanti (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), Dangal (2016), Fanaa (2006), and Lagaan (2001)? He also narrated Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).
Aamir Khan
Tiger lent his voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), brilliantly narrating Peter Parker's dialogues in Hindi.
Tiger Shroff
Kapoor lent his voice to Billy Butcher in the Hindi-dubbed version of Amazon Prime Video's original series The Boys Season 2, bringing a distinctive charm to the character.
Arjun Kapoor
He dubbed for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2, infusing his signature energetic aura into the R-rated Marvel superhero film.
Ranveer Singh
Bollywood's khiladi lent his voice to Optimus Prime in the Hindi version of Transformers: Dark of the Moon, adding an Indian touch to the iconic character. He did it as a special gesture for his son, Aarav, and notably, he voiced the character for free.