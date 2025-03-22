Must watch Pakistani dramas during Ramadan 2025

Mar 22, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Here is the list of Pakistani dramas to keep you entertained throughout the month.
Aas Paas is a 2025 Pakistani romantic drama about Arshia, a young woman trying to reunite her broken family, and Dr. Saham, a dedicated professional. Their journey tests their love and commitment to family.
Aas Pass
Dil Wali Gali Mein is a Pakistani drama is Directed by Kashif Nisar starring Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail. It premiered on March 1, 2025, during Ramadan and follows a vibrant neighborhood's stories.
Dil Wali Gali Mein
My Dear Cinderella is a Pakistani romantic comedy-drama starring Zara Peerzada and Khaqan Shahnawaz. It premiered on March 2, 2025, during Ramadan and follows a modern girl, Sana, shaping her own destiny. It airs daily on Hum TV.
My Dear Cinderella
Agar Tum Sath Ho is a Pakistani drama starring Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani, and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz. It premiered on February 25, 2025, on Hum TV and explores love and obsession in the lives of three friends.
Agar Tum Saath Ho
Ishq Di Chashni is a Pakistani romantic comedy-drama starring Khushhal Khan and Sehar Khan. It premiered on March 2, 2025, during Ramadan and follows the rivalry and romance between a sweet shop owner and a restaurateur.
Ishq di Chasni
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is a Pakistani romantic drama starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir. It aired in 2024 on ARY Digital and explores love, relationships, and societal expectations.
Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum
Noor Jahan
Noor Jahan is a 2024 Pakistani family drama is a top rated show starring Saba Hameed. It follows a strong-willed mother who rises in status through marriage, leading to conflicts with her daughters-in-law.
Maan Jogi
Mann Jogi is a 2024 Pakistani miniseries starring Bilal Abbas Khan, Sabeena Farooq, and Gohar Rasheed. It explores the misuse of Nikah Halala and is the first part of a trilogy on mob violence.