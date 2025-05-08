May 8, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Mother’s Day 2025: 7 must-watch Bollywood films that glorified motherhood
Muskaan Gupta
In Bollywood, mothers have always been shown as strong, selfless, and devoted. These 7 Bollywood films about mothers are a must-see for Mother's Day.
This timeless classic shows the moral fortitude and strength of a mother raising her children in rural India with poverty and challenges.
Mother India (1957)
This touching tale highlights the quiet strength and tenacity of mothers everywhere by following a housewife who finds her identity and sense of self.
English Vinglish (2012)
A lovely story about ambition, self-belief, and the transformational power of a mother's sacrifice is inspired by a domestic worker's dream of educating her daughter.
Nil Battey Sannata (2015)
In this suspenseful thriller, Sridevi's compelling portrayal of a mother pursuing justice for her stepdaughter shows strong mother's strength and emotional depth.
Mom (2017)
The story of an oppressed but supportive mother who quietly supports her daughter in pursuing her dream of singing reveals the unspoken strength of many Indian mothers.
Secret Superstar (2017)
The balance between motherhood and a woman's individuality is reflected in this film, which follows a single mother as she finds herself while raising her son.
Helicopter Eela (2018)
The emotional journey of a surrogate mother leads to in actual motherhood, showing how the lovely bond between a mother and her child is defined by love rather than biology.
Mimi (2021)
