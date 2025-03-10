Most iconic Bollywood celebrities look at IIFA Awards 2025

Mar 10, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
From Rekha to Kriti Sanon look here are some of the most iconic celebrities look from IIFA Awards 2025.
Rekha brought her evergreen elegance to the IIFA Awards 2025 red carpet in a gold silk saree, which she paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her signature look with a heavy choker necklace, ornate gold kadhas, matching jhumkas, an embellished gold bag, and a gajra.
Shah Rukh Khan served superstar energy in a dapper all-black ensemble that could leave all the current Bollywood actors behind without crumbs. He wore a crew-neck top, high-waisted wide-leg trousers, and a tailored jacket embellished with silver buttons. He wore a tennis bracelet, a diamond choker, rings, a luxurious watch from his enviable collection, and sunglasses to style the ensemble.
Madhuri Dixit wore a red off shoulder gown with a V neckline, a draped bodice, a figure-skimming skirt, and a train attached to the back. She complete her look with diamond neck piece and stud earrings.
Kareena Kapoor wore a lavender gown adorned with glittering silver embroidery at the IIFA Awards. The ensemble features a strapless silhouette with a corset bodice, a figure-hugging skirt, a thigh-high slit on the front, and pleated matching fabric attached around her waist that cascaded down her frame to form a floor-sweeping train.
Katrina Kaif also wore a Tarun Tahiliani creation on Sunday. The actress's blush pink ensemble featured a corset blouse and lehenga skirt finished in colourful embroidered flowers, with gold sequins adding to the glamour. The look was finished off with a tulle train.
Nushrratt Bharuccha turned heads in a strapless white gown featuring an exaggerated floral attachment on the shoulder, a square neckline, a sculpted bodice with soft pleats and a free-flowing skirt. She completed the look with a centre-parted bun and a soft glam make-up.
Shahid kapoor made a royal entry adroned a blue velvet sherwani from Falguni Shen Peacock. As he was one of the performers on the second day.
Kriti Sanon also exuded glamour on day one in a Mark Bumgarner outfit, featuring a seamless bodice, asymmetrical cutouts and a coiled fabric detail paired with a mermaid-silhouette skirt. She completed the look with a wet-hair style, minimal make-up and satin pumps. Sanon also won Best Actress for her role in Do Patti.