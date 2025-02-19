Meet celebrity magician whose tricks mesmerised kids at Jeh's birthday bash

Feb 19, 2025, 12:32 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated their son Jeh's birthday in Mumbai with a fun-filled party, featuring a magician who kept the kids enthralled and entertained.
Yogesh Sonawane, the magician who entertained kids with his tricks at Jeh’s birthday took to Instagram and shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan from his ‘special day’.
Yogesh, a Mumbai native, was inspired by his father, a professional magician, to learn the art of magic from a young age.
He is a multifaceted entrepreneur, excelling as a Magician, Magic Instructor, and owner of a Magic Props Shop. Additionally, he successfully runs an Event Management Company.
Yogesh developed his magical skills through practice and made his debut performance in 8th standard. He received applause and continued to refine his craft, becoming ready for larger events by college.
Yogesh naturally chose magic as his career, performing at events like weddings and parties. His talent led to a breakthrough role in the TV serial Punarvivah, followed by contracts for shows, ads, and performances at Bollywood celebrities' family functions.
During the lockdown, Yogesh taught magic to around 300-400 children, helping them stay engaged and productive.