7 things to know about veteran actor Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar was born as Harikrishna Giri Goswami, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan) to a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family.
He was inspired by actors Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Kamini Kaushal, and chose his stage name after Dilip Kumar's character in the film "Shabnam".
During his early career, Manoj Kumar worked as a ghostwriter for Ranjit Studios and was offered a monthly salary of Rs 500 by Filmistan Studios.
He was popularly known as "Bharat" for his portrayal of patriotic characters and his films on patriotism.
Besides his patriotic films, he acted in and directed films like "Shor" (1972), "Purab Aur Pachhim" (1970), and "Be-Imaan" (1972).
Manoj Kumar won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan" in 1975.
He was honoured the Padma Shri in 1992 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award; highest award in field of cinema in 2015 by the Government of India for his contribution to Indian cinema and arts.