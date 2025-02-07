Feb 7, 2025, 06:28 AM IST

Luxury on display: Expensive handbag collection of Bollywood stars

Monica Singh

Here is a peek into the expensive handbag collection of Bollywood stars.

Kareena Kapoor Khan owns two Birkin bags one in black and other in tan shade each costing around Rs 8 lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Hermès Berkin bags

Alia Bhatt's red side pack Chanel bag from Karl Largerfled's collection costs around Rs 5 lakh

Alia Bhatt’s Chanel side-pack bag

Deepika Padukone's Celine Phantom tote bag in black croc leather, costing over Rs 2.5 lakh

Deepika Padukone’s Celine bag

Priyanka Chopra's owns Tod's bag crafted with rafted with supple hammered leather that screams Italian elegance, the bag came with a Rs 4 lakh price tag.

Priyanka Chopra’s Tod's bag

Anushka Sharma owns Christan Dior limited edition tote bag which cost around Rs 2.5 lakh

Anushka Sharma’s limited edition Dior tote

Janhvi Kapoor owns this shervon print Goyard bag which costs around Rs 5.5 lakh

Janhvi Kapoor’s Goyard bag

Nora Fatehi's Louis Vuitton OnTheGo MM Monogram handbag costs around Rs 2.5 lakh

Nora Fatehi's Louis Vuitton

Khushi Kapoor's  Dior’s 30 Montaigne Avenue Bag costs around Rs 3 lakh

Khushi Kapoor's  Dior

Next: Ratan Tata loved these 8 Parsi dishes