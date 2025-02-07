Luxury on display: Expensive handbag collection of Bollywood stars

Feb 7, 2025, 06:28 AM IST
Here is a peek into the expensive handbag collection of Bollywood stars.
Kareena Kapoor Khan owns two Birkin bags one in black and other in tan shade each costing around Rs 8 lakh
Alia Bhatt's red side pack Chanel bag from Karl Largerfled's collection costs around Rs 5 lakh
Deepika Padukone's Celine Phantom tote bag in black croc leather, costing over Rs 2.5 lakh
Priyanka Chopra's owns Tod's bag crafted with rafted with supple hammered leather that screams Italian elegance, the bag came with a Rs 4 lakh price tag.
Anushka Sharma owns Christan Dior limited edition tote bag which cost around Rs 2.5 lakh
Janhvi Kapoor owns this shervon print Goyard bag which costs around Rs 5.5 lakh
Nora Fatehi's Louis Vuitton OnTheGo MM Monogram handbag costs around Rs 2.5 lakh