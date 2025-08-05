Loved Dhadak 2? These 7 films fearlessly show caste discrimination in India

Aug 5, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Caste biasness isn't history but it's present and Bollywood films can keep the spotlight right where it's needed. Here are 7 films that shows how caste discrimination still shapes Indian society.
Unlike the romanticized first film, Dhadak 2 boldly shows how caste ruins love stories. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri shine in this intense sequel.
Based on Phoolan Devi’s life, this film is raw, real, and heartbreaking. It exposes how caste violence often intertwines with gender oppression.
Vicky Kaushal plays Deepak, a Dom community youth who dreams beyond the cremation ghats. This poignant film reflects the pain of caste-linked identity and love.
Behind the cricket battle was a subtle layer which was caste dynamics among villagers. The film reminds us how unity can overcome deep-rooted biases.
Originally in Tamil, this film shook audiences with its Hindi version too. A tribal man’s injustice reveals the cruel power of caste systems.
Inspired by real-life honour killings, this thriller shows two CBI officers uncovering chilling truths in a caste-bound village.
Directed by Satyajit Ray, it’s a short but strong story on caste and dignity. Based on Munshi Premchand’s work, its impact is timeless.
From love stories to legal fights, these films make caste discrimination impossible to look away from and necessary to talk about.