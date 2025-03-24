Kumar Sanu or Udit Narayan: Who has more Filmfare Awards?
Rishika Baranwal
Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are two iconic playback singers who have significantly shaped Bollywood music.
Kumar Sanu, born as Kedarnath Bhattacharya, gained prominence in the late 1980s with his melodious voice, becoming a leading playback singer in the 1990s.
Udit Narayan began his Bollywood journey in the early 1980s and rose to fame with his versatile singing style, becoming a household name in the 1990s.
Kumar Sanu set a record by winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for five consecutive years from 1991 to 1995.
Udit Narayan also boasts five Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, with wins spanning from 1988 to 2002.
Some of Kumar Sanu's award-winning tracks include Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from Saajan (1991) and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen from Baazigar (1993).
Udit Narayan's acclaimed songs feature Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).
Both singers have received numerous other accolades, including National Film Awards and civilian honors like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
Both Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan have made indelible marks in Bollywood music, each securing five Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, reflecting their immense talent and contribution to Indian cinema.