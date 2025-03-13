Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra set to embrace parenthood: A look at their beautiful love story!
Muskaan Gupta
One of Bollywood's most gifted and fashionable actresses, Kiara Advani, has captured hearts with her breathtaking performances and impeccable sense of style. From popular films to glitzy appearances, she never fails to dazzle.
The Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra has enthralled audiences with his charisma, skill, and adaptability. His journey from modelling to big-budget films is incredibly motivating. This is a sneak peek at the amazing career of Sidharth Malhotra!
On the set of Shershaah, their 2021 movie, Kiara and Sidharth first met. Sidharth played the late Captain Vikram Batra, who received the Param Vir Chakra, in the war drama. In the movie, Kiara portrayed Dimple Cheema, his girlfriend.
How They Met
Neither of them publicly discussed their relationship, despite rumours that they have been dating since 2020.
Dating Era
During his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar seemed to confirm that Sidharth was dating Kiara.
Rumours Confirmed
In a traditional Hindu ceremony held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023, the two actors exchanged pledges of marriage.
Marriage
Bollywood's most adored couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, shared a touching post announcing their pregnancy. They were showered with blessings and love from fans and celebrities. This is how they broke the happy news!