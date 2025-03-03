Mar 3, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Kiara Advani’s 7 best white outfit moments

Kiara Advani never fails to impress with her stunning fashion choices, especially in white. From elegant sarees to chic dresses, she exudes grace effortlessly. Here are Kiara Advani’s 7 best white outfit moments.

At a red carpet event, Kiara looked stunning in a translucent white saree with elaborate embroidery, radiating classic elegance.

Ethereal White Saree

She attracted attention by wearing a structured white blazer dress, showing that power dressed can be chic and elegant.

Chic White Blazer Dress

In a flowing white gown with intricate embellishments, Kiara looked stunning and fit for a fairy tale.

Dreamy White Gown

She made ordinary clothing look ultra-glam by wearing a contemporary white co-ord outfit with effortless style.

Casual White Co-ord Set

Kiara exuded confidence and elegance while embracing ethnic charm and looking stunning in a royal white Anarkali.

Classic White Anarkali

She showed her impeccable sense of style and her love of minimalism in a gorgeous white bodycon dress.

Sleek White Bodycon Dress

Kiara showed that comfort and style may co-exist by dressing simply yet stylishly in a breezy white kurta ensemble.

Relaxed White Kurta Set

