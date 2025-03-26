Keerthy Suresh vs Kriti Sanon: Who is taller?

Two of the most well-known actresses in Indian cinema, Keerthy Suresh and Kriti Sanon, are renowned for their charm and skill. Who is taller but? Let's compare Kriti Sanon and Keerthy Suresh: Who's taller?
Keerthy Suresh, a South Indian actress who has won numerous awards, is about 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall.
Keerthy Suresh’s Height
Kriti Sanon is one of the tallest Bollywood actresses, standing at approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm).
Kriti Sanon’s Height
The height difference between the two actresses is quite obvious because Kriti Sanon is 6 inches taller than Keerthy Suresh.
Height Difference
Keerthy's shorter height makes her appear more petite, while Kriti Sanon's tall frame frequently makes her appear dominant on screen.
On-Screen Presence
While Kriti Sanon naturally has a tall and graceful posture, Keerthy Suresh frequently chooses to wear heels to accentuate her height.
Fashion and Styling
While Keerthy's height fits the variety of roles in South Indian cinema, Kriti's height is advantageous in Bollywood, where tall actresses are favoured.