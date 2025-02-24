Feb 24, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Meet the crorepatis of Amitabh Bachchan's show
Jaskaran Singh- Season 15 Jaskaran Singh, 21, created history as the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore this season.
Sushil Kumar- Season 5 Sushil Kumar, a computer operator from Bihar, made history by winning Rs 5 crore on KBC in 2011.
Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula- Season 8 Delhi's Narula brothers, Achin and Sarthak, made history by winning the Rs 7 crore jackpot on KBC.
Mohita Sharma and Nazia Nasim- Season 12 Nazia Nasim from Jharkhand became the first crorepati of KBC Season 12, winning Rs 1 crore. IPS officer Mohita Sharma also secured the Rs 1 crore prize.
Kavita Chawla- Season 14 Kavita Chawla from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, became the only crorepati of KBC Season 14.
Binita Jain- Season 10 Binita Jain emerged as the winner of KBC Season 10 and later worked at a tutoring center in Guwahati.
Anamika Majumdar- Season 9 Social worker Anamika Majumdar, associated with an NGO, used her Rs 1 crore KBC winnings to support and expand the organization.
Sunmeet Kaur- Season 6 Fashion designer Sunmeet Kaur, once restricted by her in-laws, turned entrepreneur after her remarkable KBC win, launching her own fashion house.
Harshvardhan Nawathe- season 1 While preparing for Civil Services, Harshvardhan Nawathe unexpectedly auditioned for KBC and became its first crorepati. He later moved to the UK for further studies.
